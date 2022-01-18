NYSE:RDW Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Redwire Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.



Jacksonville, FL based Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally.



Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) began trading in September 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.



On November 9, 2021, Redwire Corporation announced that it would reschedule its earnings announcement for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, which had been previously scheduled for November 10, 2021. An employee notified Redwire management of potential accounting issues with a business subunit. The Company's Audit Committee has commenced an independent investigation.



Then, on November 15, 2021, Redwire Corporation stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. Due to the pending investigation into the accounting issues at a business subunit, "the Company has not been able to finalize its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and any impact" on the report.



Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) declined from $13.79 per share on November 4, 2021, to $6.96 per share on December 6, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits, that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



