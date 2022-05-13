NYSE:RDW Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Redwire Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Redwire Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: RDW stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Redwire Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: RDW stocks, concerns whether certain Redwire directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits, that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



