NYSE:REZI Investor Notice: Update in the Lawsuit Against Resideo Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- On November 8, 2019, an investor, who purchased shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Resideo Technologies, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On October 22, 2019, Resideo Technologies, Inc issued its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2019, announcing that it had missed revenue and earnings targets and was lowering its recently reaffirmed revenue outlook for fiscal year 2019 by $80 million. Also on October 22, 2019, Resideo Technologies, Inc announced that Joseph D. Ragan III, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, would be leaving Resideo on November 6, 2019.



The plaintiff claimed that between October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019, the defendants failed to disclose that the negative operational effects of the spin-off were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected the Company's product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting Resideo Technologies, Inc's fiscal 2019 financial forecasts at risk, and that, as a consequence, the Company's financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its fiscal 2019 guidance as defendants had claimed. The plaintiff says that as a result of defendants' material misrepresentations and omissions, Resideo Technologies, Inc stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $26 per share between October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019.



On April 10, 2020, a consolidated amended complaint was filed and on July 10, 2020, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated amended Complaint.



On March 30, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



