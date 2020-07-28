NYSE:REZI Long Term Investor Notice: Lawsuit Against Directors of Resideo Technologies, Inc. Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- An investor in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of Resideo Technologies, Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



The plaintiff alleges that certain directors of Resideo Technologies misled the public about the financial ramifications of its 2018 spinoff from Honeywell, resulting in a significant stock price drop when the company's financial woes were revealed.



The lawsuit comes after a lawsuit was filed in November 2019 against Resideo Technologies, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota the plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that the negative operational effects of the spin-off were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected the Company's product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting Resideo Technologies, Inc's fiscal 2019 financial forecasts at risk, and that, as a consequence, the Company's financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its fiscal 2019 guidance as defendants had claimed. The plaintiff says that as a result of defendants' material misrepresentations and omissions, Resideo Technologies, Inc stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $26 per share between October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019.



