NYSE:RKT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Rocket Companies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Rocket Companies, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Rocket Companies, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Detroit, MI based Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. Rocket Companies, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $4.98 billion in 2019 to over $15.54 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income declined from $893.75 million in 2019 to $197.95 million in 2020.



On May 5, 2021, Rocket Companies, Inc. announced its first quarter results and issued its second quarter 2021 outlook.



Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) declined to $16.22 per share on May 13, 2021.



