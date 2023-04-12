NYSE:ROK Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Rockwell Automation, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) shares over potential securities laws violations by Rockwell Automation, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Rockwell Automation, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Milwaukee, WI based Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Rockwell Automation, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $6.9 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021, to over $7.76 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022.



On May 3, 2022, before the market opened, Rockwell Automation, Inc released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a net income decline of $361.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Rockwell Automation, Inc also reduced its fiscal year 2022 guidance. Attributing the reduction to "supply chain restraints."



Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) declined to $190.08 per share on June 22, 2022.



