NYSE:ROL Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Rollins, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Rollins, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Rollins, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Atlanta, GA based Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. On October 28, 2020, Rollins, Inc. filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), disclosing an SEC investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's 2020 Form 10-K later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution. It booked a related accrual during the third quarter of 2021, which is reflected in the Company's financial statements.



Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) declined from $40.11 per share in early September 2021, to as low as $31.43 per share on December 3, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.