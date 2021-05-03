NYSE:RRC Investor Notice: Deadline on May 3, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Range Resources Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on May 3, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC).



Investors who purchased shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 3, 2021. NYSE: RRC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) common shares between April 29, 2016 and February 10, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 29, 2016 and February 10, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that Range Resources had improperly designated the status of its wells in Pennsylvania since at least 2013, that the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement, as well as artificially decreased the Company's periodically reported cost estimates to plug and abandon its wells, that the Company was the subject of a DEP investigation from sometime between September 2017 to January 2021 for improperly designating the status of its wells, that the DEP investigation foreseeably would and ultimately did lead to the Company incurring regulatory fines; and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



