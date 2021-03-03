NYSE:RRC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Range Resources Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Range Resources Corporation is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Range Resources Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Fort Worth, TX based Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. On February 10 and February 11, 2021, media outlets reported that Range Resources Corporation had paid a $294,000 civil penalty after Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection ("DEP") found conflicting and inaccurate information on the status of a Company well in Fayette County-specifically concerning whether the well in question was correctly designated as inactive for the purposes of DEP regulation.



