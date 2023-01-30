NYSE:RSI Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Rush Street Interactive, Inc. f.k.a. dMY Technology Group, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Rush Street Interactive, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America.



On December 29, 2020, Rush Street Interactive, LP ("RSI") announced that it has completed its business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. ("dMY").



Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) declined to as low as $2.89 per share on December 27, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.