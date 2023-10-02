NYSE:RTX Investor Notice: Deadline on October 2, 2023 in Lawsuit Against RTX Corporation Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 2, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX).



Investors who purchased shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 2, 2023. RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) common shares between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue, that this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF engines, affecting customers and harming its business, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



