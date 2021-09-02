NYSE:SCHW Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at the Charles Schwab Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2021 -- Certain directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain The Charles Schwab directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On July 2, 2021, The Charles Schwab Corporation said it will take a $200 million charge in the second quarter related to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of its robo-adviser platform. The compliance inquiry relates to past disclosures around the firm's Schwab Intelligent Portfolios product.



Shares of the Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) declined from $74.60 per share on June 29, 2021, to as low as $67.33 per share on July 8, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.