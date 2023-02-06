NYSE:SI Investor Notice: Deadline on February 6, 2023 in Lawsuit against Silvergate Capital Corporation Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 6, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) over alleged securities laws violations by Silvergate Capital Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 6, 2023. NYSE: SI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) common shares between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering, that Silvergate's customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



