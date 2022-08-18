NYSE:SJM Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws at the J. M. Smucker Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The J. M. Smucker Company is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by The J. M. Smucker Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Orrville, OH based The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with CDC and state and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif brand peanut butter products produced at the The J. M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky. Late in May 2022, Smucker said it was recalling nearly 50 types of Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States.



