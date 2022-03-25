NYSE:SLI Investor Notice: Deadline on March 28, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Standard Lithium Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on March 28, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI).



Investors who purchased shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 28, 2022. Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) common shares between May 19, 2020 and November 17, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 19, 2020 and November 17, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the LiSTR technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



