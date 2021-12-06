NYSE:SLI Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Standard Lithium Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2021 -- Standard Lithium Ltd. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Standard Lithium Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Vancouver, Canada based Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States.



On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") published a short report alleging that Standard Lithium's claims of achieving of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by previously undisclosed data filed by the Company with the state regulator, which indicated significantly lower recovery rates.



Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) declined from $12.97 per share on October 27, 2021, to as low as $6.75 per share on November 18, 2021.



