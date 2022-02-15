NYSE:SLI Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Standard Lithium Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Standard Lithium Ltd..



Investors who purchased shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI), have certain options



Vancouver, Canada based Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States.



On May 19, 2020, Standard Lithium Ltd announced the successful start-up of the Company's industrial-scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at Lanxess's South Plant facility in southern Arkansas (the "Demonstration Plant"), a purportedly "first-of-its-kind plant" using Standard Lithium's proprietary LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction ("LiSTR") technology. According to the Company, one of the key features of the LiSTR technology was that it increased lithium recovery efficiencies to more than 90%.



On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") published a short report alleging that Standard Lithium's claims of achieving of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by previously undisclosed data filed by the Company with the state regulator, which indicated significantly lower recovery rates.



Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) declined from $12.97 per share on October 27, 2021, to as low as $6.75 per share on November 18, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between May 19, 2020 and November 17, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the LiSTR technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) have certain options



