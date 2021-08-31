NYSE:SLQT Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by SelectQuote, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by SelectQuote, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Overland Park, KS based Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote, Inc. held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to "lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort." Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) declined from $31.79 per share on May 03, 2021, to as low as $20.41 per share on May 17, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, the Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following, that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming, that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis



