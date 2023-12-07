NYSE:SMR Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by NuScale Power Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: SMR shares, filed a lawsuit against NuScale Power Corporation over alleged Securities Laws violations.



Portland, OR based NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. On the morning of October 19, 2023, Iceberg Research issued a research report that contradicted NuScale's claims that it would be able to fulfill two large contracts: (1) a contract with the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems ("UAMPS") for its Carbon Free Power Project ("CFPP"), and (2) a contract with Standard Power, a company providing data center services for businesses focusing on blockchain mining and high performance computing applications.



Then on November 8, 2023, NuScale Power Corporation and UAMPS announced that they had mutually agreed to terminate the CFPP contract because they had failed to engage enough subscribers.



The plaintiff claims that between March 15, 2023 and October 19, 2023, the defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that (1) due to the impact of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and UAMPS would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the CFPP; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



