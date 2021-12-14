NYSE:SOL Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by ReneSola Ltd

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- ReneSola Ltd is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by ReneSola Ltd regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Stamford, CT based ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. ReneSola Ltd reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $119.11 million in 2019 to $73.5 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss of $8.83 million in 2019 turned to a Net IIncome of $2.77 million in 2020.



On December 2, 2021, Grizzly Research issued a research report on ReneSola Ltd titled "We believe ReneSola is a Fraudulent Company; Most Projects Never Existed." Grizzly alleged, among other things, "Our on the ground due diligence, ?lings review, and communications with local municipalities in Europe indicate that SOL has been vastly misrepresenting its project development pipeline.



Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) declined from $9.72 per share in early November 2021, to as low as $4.84 per share on December 8, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



