NYSE:SOR Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Source Capital, Inc.

An investigation on behalf of investors in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) shares over potential wrongdoing at Source Capital, Inc. was announced.
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2023 -- Certain directors of Source Capital, Inc. are under investigation on over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.
The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.
Los Angeles, CA based Source Capital, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR
Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR) declined from over $47 per share in November 2021 to as low as $34.43 per share in September 2022.
