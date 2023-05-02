NYSE:SOR Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Source Capital, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2023 -- Certain directors of Source Capital, Inc. are under investigation on over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR) and currently hold any of those Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Los Angeles, CA based Source Capital, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR



Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR) declined from over $47 per share in November 2021 to as low as $34.43 per share in September 2022.



