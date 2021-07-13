NYSE:SPCE Investor Notice: Deadline on July 27, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 27, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE).



Investors who purchased shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 27, 2021. NYSE: SPCE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) common shares between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that for accounting purposes, SCH's warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities, that Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the Business Combination, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Those who purchased shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation. Contact: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.