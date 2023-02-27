NYSE:SQZ Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at SQZ Biotechnologies Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at SQZ Biotechnologies Company.



Investors who purchased shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SQZ Biotechnologies directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Watertown, MA based SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. On or around October 29, 2022, SQZ Biotechnologies Company conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 4,411,765 shares priced at $16.00 per share.



Then, on December 1, 2022, SQZ Biotechnologies Company issued a press release "announc[ing] that Armon Sharei, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at SQZ Biotechnologies, will step down from his role as CEO and the Board of Directors, effective immediately," and that the Company will reduce its workforce by roughly 60% as it "pause[s] its APC, Activating Antigen Carrier (AAC) and Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) programs."



Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) declined to as low as $0.731 per share on February 22, 2023.



