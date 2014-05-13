NYSE:SSNI Investor Alert: Silver Spring Networks Inc Faces Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Silver Spring Networks and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) concerning whether a series of statements by Silver Spring Networks regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Silver Spring Networks Inc went public in March 2013 and NYSE:SSNI shares rose to as high as $31.92 per share in August 2013.



On February 10, 2014, Silver Spring Networks Inc announced its fourth quarter and full year 2013 Financial Results. Silver Spring Networks Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $196.74 million in 2012 to $326.86 million in 2013 and that its Net Loss declined from $89.72 million in 2012 to $66.81 million in 2013.



Then on May 6, 2014, Silver Spring Networks Inc reported its first quarter financial results. Shares of Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) declined from $15.62 per share on May 6, 2014, to as low as $9.76 per share on May 7, 2014.



On May 9, 2014, NYSE:SSNI shares closed at $10.97 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com