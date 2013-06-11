NYSEStocks.co.uk Releases Lists of the Biggest Weekly Winners and Losers on the NYSE

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Stock exchanges are an important part of any capitalist economy. And when it comes to stock exchanges, it doesn’t get any bigger than the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). With an approximate daily trading value of over US$ 150 billion, the NYSE has a higher market capitalization than any other stock exchange in the world.



As the world’s largest stock exchange, the NYSE can be intimidating for beginner investors. One website wants to simplify the stock exchange by providing easy-to-read listings of all companies currently listed on the exchange. That website is NYSEStocks.co.uk, which recently released an A to Z list of every company listed on the NYSE along with detailed information about the history and value of that stock.



To learn more about any stock ticker or company, visitors to NYSEStocks.co.uk simply choose their stock from the alphabetical list or use a convenient search bar along the left hand side of the page. Each company page lists the historical trajectory of that stock based on end-of-day data along with the daily change, highs and lows, trading volume, and other information. Visitors can also share their thoughts on a particular stock by leaving a comment on each page for the 2,308 companies listed on the NYSE.



As a spokesperson for NYSEStocks.co.uk explains, the NYSE stock list is just the tip of the iceberg:



“Our website is designed as an all-inclusive resource for those interested in trading stocks on a number of different U.S. markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones, and NASDAQ. In addition to listing all of the companies currently listed on a particular stock market, we collect data that is useful to investors – like the most viewed stocks of the week and the biggest movers of the day.”



Visitors can view a selection of the week’s hottest stocks based on their percentage growth for the week, as well as the biggest losers of the week. Investors who are interested in learning what the next big winner may be can also look at the ‘Most Viewed’ stocks for a particular day or week, which suggests a high amount of trader research and interest.



Those interested in learning more about popular NYSE stocks like Bank of America (BAC), General Electric (GE), and Ford Motor (F) can visit NYSEStocks.co.uk to gain unique insight into any particular stock. With weekly analysis and public chat and comment channels, the website is designed to appeal to both beginner investors and experienced professionals.



About NYSEStocks.co.uk

