NYSE:SWI Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at SolarWinds Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Certain directors of SolarWinds Corporation are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: SWI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against SolarWinds Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: SWI stocks, concerns whether certain SolarWinds directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran, that SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of 'solarwinds123', that consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks, that as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



