NYSE:TAL Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by TAL Education Group

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by TAL Education Group.



China based TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China.



On March 14, 2023, an article was published on Seeking Alpha that alleged, among other things, that TAL's subsidiary, Xueersi, had offered courses that "run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping's Common Prosperity drive." Specifically, courses in mathematics and English, which are considered core subjects and must be offered as a strictly non-profit business, were restarted "under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects."



Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) declined to as low as $5.26 per share on March 14, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was still providing K9 Academic AST Services, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



