NYSE:TAL Investor Notice: Deadline on May 30, 2023 in Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 30, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL).



Investors who purchased shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 30, 2023. NYSE: TAL stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) common shares between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was still providing K9 Academic AST Services, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



