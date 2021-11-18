NYSE:TDG Investor Notice: Lawsuit Against Directors of TransDigm Group Incorporated Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- An investor in NYSE: TDG shares filed a lawsuit against certain officers and directors at TransDigm Group Incorporated in connection with the compensation of the board of director.



Investors who purchased shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) and currently hold any of those NYSE: TDG shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties to the company and abused their position through self-interested and excessive compensation.



Cleveland, OH based TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally.



TransDigm Group Incorporated reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $5.22 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019 to over $5.1 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2020, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods declined from $889.77 million to $699.00 million.



Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) closed on November 17, 2021, at $658.93 per share.



