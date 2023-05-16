NYSE:TDS Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: TDS shares, filed a lawsuit against Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws .



Chicago, IL based Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. A subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular"), which is a wireless telecommunications service provider.



On November 4, 2022, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting that UScellular's heavy promotional activity, including a free phone upgrade promotion, had failed to correct the Company's postpaid churn rate and had substantially eroded the Company's profitability.



Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) declined from over $18 per share in May 2022 to as low as $9.65 per share on November 29, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between May 6, 2022 and November 3, 2022, the that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular"), made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters between May 6, 2022 and November 3, 2022, that UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors, that UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability, that due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases, and that as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.



