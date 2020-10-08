NYSE:TEVA Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 18, 2020, the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") issued a press release announcing that it had filed a complaint against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited under the False Claims Act. Specifically, "[t]he government alleges that, from 2007 through 2015, Teva paid The Assistance Fund (TAF) and Chronic Disease Fund (CDF) with the intent and understanding that the foundations would use Teva's money to cover the Medicare co-pays of patients taking Copaxone. During the same period, Teva raised the price of Copaxone from approximately $17,000 per year to over $73,000 per year."



The plaintiff claims that between October 29, 2015 and August 18, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Teva had made substantial illegal kickback payments to charitable foundations to cover Medicare co-payment obligations of patients taking Copaxone, that accordingly, Teva's revenues derived from Copaxone were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, that the foregoing misconduct subjected Teva to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as reputational harm when the truth became known, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.