NYSE:TGT Investor Alert: Deadline on May 30, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Target Corporation Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 30, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).



Investors who purchased shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 30, 2023. NYSE: TGT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) common shares between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022, Target made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the true extent of Target's difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods, despite its insights into changing consumer preferences; (ii) that Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (iii) that Target's inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target's practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (iv) that, as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target's inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue.



Those who purchased shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



