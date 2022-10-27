NYSE:TOST Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Toast, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Investors who purchased shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Toast, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Boston, MA based Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland.



Toast, Inc. sold 25 million shares at $40.00 per share in its initial public offering ("IPO") in September 2021.



On February 15, 2022, Toast, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $823.13 million in 2020 to $1.7 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $248.2 million in 2020 to $487 million in 2021.



Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) declined to as low as $11.91 per share on May 12, 2022.



