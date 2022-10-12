NYSE:TOST Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Toast, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- Toast, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Toast, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Boston, MA based Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland.



Toast, Inc. sold 25 million shares at $40.00 per share in its initial public offering ("IPO") in September 2021.



On February 15, 2022, Toast, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $823.13 million in 2020 to $1.7 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $248.2 million in 2020 to $487 million in 2021.



Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) declined to as low as $11.91 per share on May 12, 2022.



