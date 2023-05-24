NYSE:TPVG Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) shares over potential securities laws violations by TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.



Investors who purchased shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Menlo Park, CA based TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. On May 2, 2023, the Bear Cave released a report highlighting issues at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. alleging that "TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups," and states that "the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint's equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all."



Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) declined to $9.41 per share on May 5, 2023.



