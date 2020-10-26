NYSE:TRQ Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Funko, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Funko, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On March 10, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claimed that between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales, that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory, and that that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On July 31, 2020, a consolidated amended complaint was filed.



