NYSE:TSE Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Trinseo PLC

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- Trinseo PLC is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Trinseo PLC regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Wayne, PA based Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. On March 27, 2023, The Inquirer published an article entitled "Bristol plant that spilled chemicals into Philly's water supply had other mishaps over the last decade." The article reported "a chemical plant in Bristol that authorities said caused a toxic spill, threatening Philadelphia's drinking water, has a long history of mishaps – including at least four recent contamination incidents." In addition, the article stated "over the past decade, the U.S. Coast Guard twice before detected releases of acrylates [commonly used to produce glass-like acrylics] from the Bristol facility into the Delaware. The EPA had separately flagged two other acrylate releases." The article cites, "David Salas-de la Cruz, a Rutgers University associate professor of chemistry, worked at the Bristol plant during its Rohm and Haas days. He said the number of incidents over the past decade was unusual." Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) declined to $19.28 per share on March 28, 2023.



