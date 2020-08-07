NYSE:TSN Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Tyson Foods, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Tyson Foods, Inc. in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Tyson Foods, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On June 23, 2020, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker announced the opening of an investigation into meat packing companies, including Tyson, related to their handling of pork exports and worker safety issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement followed reports that meatpacking companies were exporting a record amount of pork to China while warning of impending meat shortages and rising prices in the United States.



