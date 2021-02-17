NYSE:TSN Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Tyson Foods, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: TSN shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Tyson Foods, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 5, 2021. NYSE: TSN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On June 23, 2020, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker announced the opening of an investigation into meat packing companies, including Tyson, related to their handling of pork exports and worker safety issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement followed reports that meatpacking companies were exporting a record amount of pork to China while warning of impending meat shortages and rising prices in the United States.



The plaintiff claims that between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Tyson knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe, that Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities, that as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities, that as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities, that due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.