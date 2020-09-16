NYSE:TUFN Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 21, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on September 21, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN).



Investors who purchased shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 21, 2020. NYSE: TUFN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by issuing false and misleading registration statements and prospectuses in connection with both its IPO and its SPO. Specifically, the complaint states that Defendants misled investors with respect to the Company's North American business, customer relationships and growth metrics, and the fact that Tufin's business was deteriorating, and, as a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic—all of which was known to, and concealed by, Defendants at the time of the IPO and SPO.



