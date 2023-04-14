NYSE:TUP Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Tupperware Brands Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Tupperware Brands Corporation.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 19, 2023. NYSE: TUP investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 1, 2023, Tupperware Brands Corporation disclosed that it "identified misstatements which originated in prior annual and unaudited interim periods" and that "there is the possibility that additional current and prior period misstatements could be identified." The Company further disclosed that it "did not design and maintain effective internal controls related to the accounting for the completeness, occurrence, accuracy, and presentation of the income tax provision and related income tax assets and liabilities."



The plaintiff claims that between March 10, 2021 and March 16, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Tupperware Brands Corporation did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls, that Tupperware's financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company's accounting for income taxes, thatas a result, Tupperware Brands Corporation would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.