NYSE:TUP Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Tupperware Brands Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- Certain directors of Tupperware Brands Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: TUP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Tupperware Brands Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: TUP stocks, concerns whether certain Tupperware Brands Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Tupperware Brands Corporation did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls, that Tupperware's financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company's accounting for income taxes, that as a result, Tupperware Brands Corporation would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



