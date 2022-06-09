NYSE:TUP Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Tupperware Brands Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- Tupperware Brands Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Tupperware Brands Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Orlando, FL based Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. Tupperware Brands Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.74 billion in 2020 to over $1.6 billion in 2021, and that Net Income declined from $112.2 million in 2020 to $18.6 million in 2021.



On May 4, 2022, Tupperware Brands Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Among other items, Tupperware Brands Corporation reported adjusted EPS from continuing operations and net sales that fell well short of consensus estimates. Tupperware Brands Corporation also withdrew its full year 2022 guidance and named a new Chief Financial Officer. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. However, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue.



Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) declined from $26.10 per share on June 8, 2021, to as low as $5.54 per share on May 24, 2022.



