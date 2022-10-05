NYSE:TUYA Investor Notice: Deadline on October 11, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Tuya Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on October 11, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) over alleged securities laws violations by Tuya Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 11, 2022. NYSE: TUYA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) common shares , that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the IPO's registration statement documents were materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose that a material portion of Tuya's China-based customers were engaged in the widespread and systematic manipulation of reviews and product offerings in violation of Amazon.com's terms of use, that prior to the IPO, a consumer investigation and data breach had exposed an illicit fake review scheme being perpetrated by many of Tuya's clients, among others, which included, among other things, the exposure of 13 million records of organized fake review scams linked to over 200,000 Amazon account , that as a result, there was a substantial risk that a material portion of Tuya's significant customers would be barred from using Amazon.com's platform, negatively impacting Tuya's business, revenue, earnings, and prospects; and that as such, the IPO's registration statement's representations regarding Tuya's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities and expected growth did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, financial results, and trajectory of Tuya at the time of the IPO.



