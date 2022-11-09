NYSE:TWTR Investor Alert: Deadline on November 14, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Twitter, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 14, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).



Investors who purchased shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 14, 2022. NYSE: TWTR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) common shares between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022, the Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform, that Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators, that contrary to representations in SEC filings, Twitter did not take steps to improve security, that Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



