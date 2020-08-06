NYSE:TWTR Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Twitter, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible violations of securities laws by Twitter, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Twitter, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.04 billion in 2018 to over $3.45 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from over $1.2 billion in 2018 to over $1.46 billion in 2019.



Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) declined from $45.68 per share in September 2019 to as low as $22.00 per share on March 18, 2020.



