NYSE:TWTR Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Twitter, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Twitter, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 14, 2022. NYSE: TWTR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 23, 2022, an article was published alleging, among other things, that "Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post." The article also stated that the whistleblower disclosure "also alleges that some of the company's senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter's serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service."



The plaintiff claims that between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022, the Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform, that Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators, that contrary to representations in SEC filings, Twitter did not take steps to improve security, that Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



