NYSE:UAVS Investor Notice: Deadline on April 27, 2021 in Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 27, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).



Investors who purchased shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 27, 2021. NYSE: UAVS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) common shares between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon, that rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon, and that as a result, defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



