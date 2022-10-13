NYSE:UBER Investor Notice: Deadline on October 17, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 17, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER).



Investors who purchased shares of Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 17, 2022. NYSE: UBER stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) common shares between May 31, 2019 and July 8, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 31, 2019 and July 8, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Uber had defective disclosure controls and procedures, that Uber concealed and/or downplayed the full scope and severity of its prior misconduct, including, inter alia, the extent to which it secretly lobbied government officials and politicians to bypass legal and regulatory requirements, as well as knowingly risked the safety of Uber drivers, to fuel the Company's global growth, that as a result, Uber's present global footprint and market share is in significant part the byproduct of previously undisclosed, unsustainable, and illegal business practices, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Uber's reputation, as well as subject the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.