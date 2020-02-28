NYSE:UBER Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Uber Technologies, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Certain directors of Uber Technologies, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: UBER stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Uber Technologies, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: UBER stocks, concerns whether certain Uber Technologies directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Uber's May 2019 IPO was allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that at the time of the Offering, Uber Technologies, Inc was rapidly increasing subsidies for drivers and customer's rides and meals in a bid for market share, which caused the Company's sales and marketing expenses to swell, that the Defendants were cutting (or planned to cut) costs in key areas that undermined the Company's central growth opportunities, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Uber's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



